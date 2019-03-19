Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets rocked Monday

Zimmermann allowed five runs on five hits over 4.1 innings of work in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He walked two and struck out three.

After a nice start to the spring, Monday's clunker pushed Zimmermann's Grapefruit League ERA to 4.73. For a pitcher who hasn't posted an ERA below 4.52 in three seasons in Detroit, expectations should definitely be limited heading into 2019. Zimmermann should have a fairly strong hold on a rotation spot with the Tigers, but he's far from an exciting fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...