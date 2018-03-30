Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Goes six innings in no decision

Zimmerman tossed six innings Friday against the Pirates, allowing four earned runs on six hits, striking out eight while walking one.

The four runs allowed weren't great for Zimmerman, but there are positives to be taken from his Opening Day start. He kept the ball in the yard, a good sign after he allowed 1.63 homers per nine innings last season. His 33.3 percent strikeout rate was particularly positive, as his strikeout rates the past two seasons have been under 15 percent. The 31-year-old was a trustworthy pitcher as recently as 2015, but he'll need to bounce back significantly from the 6.08 ERA he posted last season if he's to be a fantasy asset this season. Despite starting the year with a 6.00 ERA, his first start looks like at least one minor step towards a bounceback. He's expected to take the hill again on Wednesday against the Royals.