Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Goes six innings in no decision
Zimmerman tossed six innings Friday against the Pirates, allowing four earned runs on six hits, striking out eight while walking one.
The four runs allowed weren't great for Zimmerman, but there are positives to be taken from his Opening Day start. He kept the ball in the yard, a good sign after he allowed 1.63 homers per nine innings last season. His 33.3 percent strikeout rate was particularly positive, as his strikeout rates the past two seasons have been under 15 percent. The 31-year-old was a trustworthy pitcher as recently as 2015, but he'll need to bounce back significantly from the 6.08 ERA he posted last season if he's to be a fantasy asset this season. Despite starting the year with a 6.00 ERA, his first start looks like at least one minor step towards a bounceback. He's expected to take the hill again on Wednesday against the Royals.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Start rained out, pushed to Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Up and down start Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Listed as Saturday's starter•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Making Grapefruit League debut Saturday•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...