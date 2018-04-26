Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Goes three innings in no-decision Wednesday

Zimmermann did not factor into the decision in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in three innings of work while striking out four.

Another start, another poor outing for the veteran righty. While the Tigers went on to win the game, they needed 13 runs to do so. Zimmermann now has a 7.91 ERA and he's simply not a reliable fantasy option in any format. He's scheduled to take the mound again on Monday against the Rays.