Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Goes three innings in no-decision Wednesday
Zimmermann did not factor into the decision in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in three innings of work while striking out four.
Another start, another poor outing for the veteran righty. While the Tigers went on to win the game, they needed 13 runs to do so. Zimmermann now has a 7.91 ERA and he's simply not a reliable fantasy option in any format. He's scheduled to take the mound again on Monday against the Rays.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tuesday's start postponed, will pitch Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Picks up first win of season•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Slated for Thursday's start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could make next start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Passes concussion protocol•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...