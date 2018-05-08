Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Headed for DL stint
Zimmermann will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to a right shoulder impingement.
Zimmermann is battling inflammation in his right shoulder and will miss at least one turn through the rotation before returning to action. He tossed five scoreless innings and picked up the win in his last outing against the Royals on Saturday, but he evidently was bothered by his throwing shoulder either during or after the start. It's unclear who's in line for a spot start with Zimmermann on the shelf.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Throws five scoreless innings Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well in no-decision Monday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Goes three innings in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tuesday's start postponed, will pitch Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Picks up first win of season•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...