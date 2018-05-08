Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Headed for DL stint

Zimmermann will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to a right shoulder impingement.

Zimmermann is battling inflammation in his right shoulder and will miss at least one turn through the rotation before returning to action. He tossed five scoreless innings and picked up the win in his last outing against the Royals on Saturday, but he evidently was bothered by his throwing shoulder either during or after the start. It's unclear who's in line for a spot start with Zimmermann on the shelf.