Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: In line for start Tuesday

Zimmermann (neck) is lined up to start against Kansas City on Tuesday after receiving another nerve-blocking injection over the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann previously received an injection in Dallas last weekend. Barring any further setback, expect to see him on the mound in Kansas City for his 13th start of the season.

