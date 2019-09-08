Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Ineffective in 10th loss

Zimmermann (1-10) allowed six runs over five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Athletics. He gave up seven hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Zimmermann had been pitching better lately, with no more than two earned runs allowed in any of his previous four starts, but he struggled in Oakland. The veteran righty was tagged for two home runs, and the two strikeouts were his fewest in an outing since July 29. Zimmermann will take a dreadful 6.27 ERA into his next scheduled appearance Friday against the Orioles.