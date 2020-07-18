Zimmermann (forearm) was placed on the 45-day injured list Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Zimmermann was scratched from his scheduled pitching session Friday with right forearm tightness, but he was diagnosed with a right forearm strain Saturday that will cause him to miss at least a sizable portion of the season. The 34-year-old dealt won't require surgery, and manager Ron Gardenhire was optimistic that Zimmermann could return before the end of the season. Daniel Norris (illness) could fill Zimmermann's spot in the rotation once Norris is able to return to action.
