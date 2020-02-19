Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Leads off Grapefruit League slate

Zimmermann will start Saturday in the Tigers' Grapefruit League opener versus the Phillies, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann will presumably head into his age-34 with his spot in the rotation assured, but that's largely due to his pricey contract -- he's owed $50 million over the next two years -- rather than anything he's done over the first three seasons of his deal. The righty turned in career-worst marks in both ERA (6.91) and K-BB% (11.3%) while also seeing his average fastball velocity drop to a new low, leaving little reason to forecast a major bounceback in 2020. Detroit might be ready to write Zimmermann off as a sunk cost once prized prospects Matt Manning, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal are deemed ready for the big-league rotation.