Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Likely to serve as third starter

Zimmermann will likely be Detroit's No. 3 starter when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McCosky projects Zimmermann to slot in behind Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull, and ahead of Ivan Nova and Daniel Norris. Zimmermann had a horrific 2019 campaign, posting a 6.91 ERA in 23 starts, and his time in Detroit could come to an end whenever highly touted pitching prospects such as Casey Mize and Matt Manning are ready for the majors.