Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Likely to serve as third starter
Zimmermann will likely be Detroit's No. 3 starter when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McCosky projects Zimmermann to slot in behind Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull, and ahead of Ivan Nova and Daniel Norris. Zimmermann had a horrific 2019 campaign, posting a 6.91 ERA in 23 starts, and his time in Detroit could come to an end whenever highly touted pitching prospects such as Casey Mize and Matt Manning are ready for the majors.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Looks sharp Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Leads off Grapefruit League slate•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Short outing against Twins•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Crushed by ChiSox•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pushed back in schedule•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Sano
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...