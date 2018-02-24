Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Listed as Saturday's starter

Zimmermann (back) will take the mound against the Blue Jays on Saturday in a Grapefruit League contest.

It's expected that the right-hander will go an inning or two during Saturday's outing just a month after receiving a precautionary nerve block injection in his neck. It doesn't seem like there should be much concern for Zimmermann's status moving forward, though this outing will be a good test to make sure he's fully up to speed.