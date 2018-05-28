Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Lit up in first rehab start
Zimmermann (shoulder) failed to escape the first inning in his rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Toledo, recording just two outs and surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks in an 8-4 loss to New Orleans.
Zimmermann threw 24 of his 38 pitches for strikes in the outing, but he proved far too hittable in his first game action since May 5. According to Lynn Henning of The Detroit News, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday that Zimmermann would require at least two rehab starts before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Given how poorly he performed in his first outing with Toledo, it seems safer to bet on Zimmermann rejoining the Detroit in mid-to-late June rather than the first week of the upcoming month.
