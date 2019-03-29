Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Looks great in opener
Zimmermann pitched seven scoreless innings but didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He allowed just one hit and struck out four.
Zimmermann was locked in for the season opener, but so was his counterpart Marcus Stroman, who also tossed seven scoreless innings. The Tigers eventually grabbed the win on a home run in the 10th inning, and Zimmermann had to settle for a great stat line but no decision. The 32-year-old had a 4.52 ERA in 2018, which was his best mark in three seasons with the Tigers, so he'll need a few more good outings to really get the attention of fantasy owners.
