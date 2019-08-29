Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Looks sharp again in no-decision
Zimmermann allowed just two runs over six innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland. He gave up five hits and no walks, while striking out five.
Zimmermann has a rough 6.24 ERA this season, but he's been sharp in three outings since returning from the injured list on Aug. 17. During the stretch, the veteran righty has a 2.25 ERA with 14 strikeouts across 16 innings, though he has no wins to show for it. Zimmermann will look to keep rolling in a tough matchup against the powerful Twins lineup Monday.
