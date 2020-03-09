Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Looks sharp Sunday
Zimmermann tossed four shutout innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He allowed one hit and two walks.
Zimmermann didn't record any strikeouts, but he was still able to stymie his former team. Pitching to contact can often lead to much worse outings, as evidenced by the veteran's career-worst 6.91 ERA last season to go with a 6.6 K/9. Zimmermann is nothing more than a staff filler at this point, and his inability to consistently miss bats makes him a very risky fantasy option. Deploy at your own risk.
