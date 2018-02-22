Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Making Grapefruit League debut Saturday

Zimmermann (back) is scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Zimmermann is only expected to toss an inning or two in the outing, but the fact that he's set to pitch in a game with spring training barely underway suggests the Tigers harbor no concerns about the health of his back, for which he required a nerve-block injection a few weeks earlier. While the right-hander's place in the Tigers' starting rotation looks secure, his 5.60 ERA (4.88 FIP), 1.48 WHIP and 5.73 K/9 rate over his first two seasons in Detroit make him someone to avoid in most mixed formats.