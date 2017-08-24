Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Mauled by Yankees on Wednesday

Zimmermann (7-11) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while failing to strike out a batter.

The veteran righty has now been rocked for exactly seven runs in each of his last three starts, inflating his ERA back up to 6.11 -- the highest it's been since the end of May. Zimmermann was already unrosterable in almost any fantasy format, but that becomes doubly true considering his next outing Monday is at Coors Field.