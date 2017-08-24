Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Mauled by Yankees on Wednesday
Zimmermann (7-11) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while failing to strike out a batter.
The veteran righty has now been rocked for exactly seven runs in each of his last three starts, inflating his ERA back up to 6.11 -- the highest it's been since the end of May. Zimmermann was already unrosterable in almost any fantasy format, but that becomes doubly true considering his next outing Monday is at Coors Field.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers 10th loss of season Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Hammered for seven runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses quality start in loss to Pirates•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses seven scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Exits after just 3.2 innings•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...