Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Nabs fifth win

Zimmermann (5-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing two unearned runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings while striking out one in a 5-3 vicory over the Twins.

The right-hander wasn't exactly dominant, managing only six swinging strikes in 96 pitches (69 total strikes), but Zimmermann still delivered his second straight quality start and fifth of the season. He'll carry a 3.98 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the White Sox.