Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Needs at least two rehab starts

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Monday that Zimmermann (shoulder) will require 2-to-3 rehab starts in the minors before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann was able to do some running and throwing off flat ground Monday and is expected to complete two bullpen sessions later this week before reporting to Triple-A Toledo for the rehab assignment. The plan Gardenhire outlined for Zimmermann's return likely means that the right-hander will be on the shelf through at least the first week of June, giving Blaine Hardy a little longer leash as the Tigers' No. 5 starter.