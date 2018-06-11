Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Next rehab outing coming Monday

Zimmermann (shoulder) is slated to make a rehab start Monday at Low-A West Michigan, Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com reports.

It will be the third rehab outing overall for Zimmermann, who most recently covered 4.1 innings (72 pitches) for Triple-A Toledo on June 6. According to Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit, Zimmermann is slated to throw six innings or 90 pitches Monday in what will likely mark his final rehab outing before returning from the 10-day disabled list. He tentatively lines up to rejoin the Detroit rotation next weekend against the White Sox.

