Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Not expected to miss start
Zimmermann (neck), who left the Tigers over the weekend to receive a nerve-blocking injection in Dallas, isn't expected to miss a start due to the issue, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann apparently required the injection as part of a preventative maintenance program rather than as the result of a setback during his most recent outing July 11 against the Rays. The All-Star break should afford Zimmermann ample recovery time in advance of his next scheduled start, which has yet to be announced. The Tigers will open the second half with Matt Boyd, Mike Fiers and Michael Fulmer as their three starters for next weekend's series with the Red Sox, so Zimmermann's first turn would presumably fall either July 23 or July 24 in Kansas City.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Headed for nerve-blocking injection•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows 11 hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes first loss Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could get injection in back•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Dominates Rangers in win•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well in winning effort Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...