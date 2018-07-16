Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Not expected to miss start

Zimmermann (neck), who left the Tigers over the weekend to receive a nerve-blocking injection in Dallas, isn't expected to miss a start due to the issue, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann apparently required the injection as part of a preventative maintenance program rather than as the result of a setback during his most recent outing July 11 against the Rays. The All-Star break should afford Zimmermann ample recovery time in advance of his next scheduled start, which has yet to be announced. The Tigers will open the second half with Matt Boyd, Mike Fiers and Michael Fulmer as their three starters for next weekend's series with the Red Sox, so Zimmermann's first turn would presumably fall either July 23 or July 24 in Kansas City.