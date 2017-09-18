Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: On track to start Thursday

Manager Brad Ausmus said Zimmerman (neck) remains on track to start Thursday against the Twins, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Zimmerman has been sidelined nearly two weeks with a neck issue, but he was able to throw a bullpen session with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Tigers' rotation later in the week. The 31-year-old owns an unsightly 6.18 ERA to go along with his weak 14.2 percent strikeout rate, so he should be avoided in most formats when he returns to the mound.