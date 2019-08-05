Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Out with neck spasms
Zimmermann was placed on the 10-day injured list with a neck spasm Monday.
Zimmermann has been struggling lately, recording a 10.13 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP over his last six starts. It's unclear if the neck issue has been bothering him for a while or how much time he's expected to miss. Spencer Turnbull (back) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
