Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Picks up first win of season
Zimmermann (1-0) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across 5.1 innings while earning the win Thursday against the Orioles. He struck out seven batters.
As expected, Zimmermann was able to take the mound for Thursday's series finale against the Orioles despite exiting his previous start in the first inning after being hit in the face by a comebacker. Thanks to a flood of run support from his offense, the veteran right-hander was able to pick up his first win of the season despite allowing three home runs -- two solo shots to Manny Machado and a two-run bomb to Chris Davis. While Zimmermann has struck out more than a batter per inning through four starts, he owns an unsightly 7.71 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, so he's best left on the waiver wire in most formats. His next matchup will come Wednesday against the Pirates.
