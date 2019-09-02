Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well again in no-decision
Zimmermann allowed two runs across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Twins. He gave up nine hits with no walks, while striking out three.
Zimmermann's 6.03 season ERA is unsightly, though the veteran righty has looked a lot better since coming off the injured list on Aug. 17. Across his past four starts, Zimmermann has allowed just six earned runs in 22 innings with 17 strikeouts and only one walk. However, Detroit's offense has provided little support, so the 33-year-old has no wins to show for his improved performance. Zimmermann will look to keep stringing together solid outings his next time out Saturday in Oakland.
