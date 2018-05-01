Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well in no-decision Monday
Zimmermann tossed seven scoreless innings but took a no-decision in Monday's loss to the Rays. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out five.
This was an unexpectedly strong start for the veteran right-hander, who set a new season high in innings. The shutout performance lowered Zimmermann's ERA from 7.91 to 5.81, which speaks to the struggles he's had most of the year. He's slated to take the hill again on Saturday against the Royals, and while it looks like a good matchup on paper, it's still hard to get too excited about Zimmermann despite Monday's gem.
