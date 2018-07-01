Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well in winning effort Sunday
Zimmermann (3-0) recorded the win Sunday against the Blue Jays by tossing seven inning of one-run ball. He allowed five hits and struck out six.
Zimmermann matched a season high with the seven innings and tallied his first win since May 5. Since returning from the disabled list on June 16, the veteran right-hander has allowed just four earned runs in three starts (17 innings), bringing his season ERA down to 3.91. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Friday against the Rangers.
