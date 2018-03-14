Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well Tuesday

Zimmermann went five scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League tie with the Yankees. He gave up two hits and struck out four.

Zimmermann had allowed six earned runs in six innings across his last two starts, so this was a nice rebound effort. The veteran righty now has a 4.15 spring ERA, which comes after posting a 6.08 ERA in 2017. He'll need to string together a few starts like this one to begin the regular season if he wants to get back on the fantasy radar.