Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pounded by Red Sox
Zimmermann (0-6) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Red Sox after surrendering seven runs on 13 hits over 3.1 innings. He had two strikeouts and zero walks.
Zimmermann managed to not serve up a home run but still allowed five extra-base hits in what amounts to his worst start of the season. The veteran right-hander heads into the All-Star break with an ugly 6.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB through 48.2 innings.
