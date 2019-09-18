Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pushed back in schedule
Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Zimmermann will have his next scheduled start pushed back to Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann will be returning to the mound on six days' rest after covering five innings in his last outing Sept. 13 versus the Orioles. Heading into the week, the veteran was expected to take the hill Thursday in Cleveland, but Gardenhire elected to move the piggyback tandem of Daniel Norris and Drew VerHagen ahead of Zimmermann in the rotation order.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Saddled with 11th loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Ineffective in 10th loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pitches well again in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Looks sharp again in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Solid despite loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Solid but saddled with loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...