Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pushed back in schedule

Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Zimmermann will have his next scheduled start pushed back to Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann will be returning to the mound on six days' rest after covering five innings in his last outing Sept. 13 versus the Orioles. Heading into the week, the veteran was expected to take the hill Thursday in Cleveland, but Gardenhire elected to move the piggyback tandem of Daniel Norris and Drew VerHagen ahead of Zimmermann in the rotation order.