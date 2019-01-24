Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Ready to go for spring training
Zimmermann (core) has resumed throwing, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Zimmermann is back to full health after undergoing core muscle repair surgery back in October. The right-hander finished the 2018 campaign with a lackluster 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 111:26 K:BB across 25 starts (131.1 innings). It's worth noting that the veteran won't need a nerve block injection for the first time in a few years.
