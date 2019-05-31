Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab assignment on tap

Zimmermann (elbow) will make a rehab start at High-A Lakeland on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Zimmermann completed a 40-pitch simulated game Friday, clearing the way for the start of a minor-league rehab stint. The 33-year-old will likely require an additional rehab start before potentially making his way back to the starting rotation.

