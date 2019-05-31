Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab assignment on tap
Zimmermann (elbow) will make a rehab start at High-A Lakeland on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Zimmermann completed a 40-pitch simulated game Friday, clearing the way for the start of a minor-league rehab stint. The 33-year-old will likely require an additional rehab start before potentially making his way back to the starting rotation.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Return timeline pushed back•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Still feeling discomfort•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Resumes throwing•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shut down for one week•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers UCL sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...