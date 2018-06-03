Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab start coming Wednesday
Zimmermann (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
After being tagged for seven runs in 0.2 innings in his first rehab start for Toledo a week ago, Zimmermann was briefly pulled off the minor-league assignment to face hitters in a controlled setting. With Zimmermann coming out of his 60-pitch simulated game Friday without any apparent issues, he'll head back to Toledo once more in search of better results. If Zimmermann is able to raise his pitch count and deliver a respectable outing Wednesday, he could be cleared to make his subsequent appearance out of the big-league rotation.
