Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab start pushed back

Zimmermann's (elbow) rehab start with Triple-A Toledo has been pushed back due to left glute tightness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Zimmermann, who has been on the shelf since the end of April with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, was originally scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with the Mud Hens on Wednesday, but that will have to wait after the veteran right-hander felt something in his glute. At this point, it's unclear how long this injury will set Zimmermann back. An updated timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to resume his rehab assignment.