Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab start set for Thursday
Zimmermann (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Zimmermann will join the Mud Hens for what will be his second rehab outing since landing on the injured list at the end of April. In his first rehab start (with High-A Lakleland on Saturday), the veteran right-hander allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two in 2.2 innings. Zimmermann figures to ramp things up Thursday, after which a timetable for his return could come into focus.
