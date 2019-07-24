Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Remains winless

Zimmermann (0-8) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out three as the Tigers were downed 4-0 by the Phillies.

Remarkably, this was actually Zimmermann's best performance yet in July, as he pitched into the fifth inning and gave up less than six runs for the first time in four starts. The right-hander will carry a 7.57 ERA and 43:20 K:BB through 60.2 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the Angels.