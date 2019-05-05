Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Resumes throwing

Zimmermann (elbow) was cleared to play catch Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann was only able to complete some light tosses off flat ground in what marked his first activity since landing on the 10-day injured list last week with a UCL sprain in his right elbow. The Tigers haven't outlined a formal timeline for Zimmermann's return from the IL, but it's expected he'll be sidelined for a minimum of 3-to-4 weeks while working through the elbow issue. Ryan Carpenter is the leading candidate to receive a callup from Triple-A Toledo to enter the rotation when the Tigers first require a fifth starter during their May 11 doubleheader in Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories