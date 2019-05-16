Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Return timeline pushed back
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Thursday that Zimmermann is tending to a muscle strain in addition to his sprained right elbow and is "probably a month" away from returning from the 10-day injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
When Zimmermann was shut down with a UCL sprain in late April, it was estimated that he would be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks. Gardenhire's comments suggest Zimmermann's setback will result in the 32-year-old's recovery timeline being pushed back another four weeks, putting him in line for a mid-June return at the earliest. The Tigers were already lacking in quality rotation depth heading into 2019, and injuries to Zimmermann, Michael Fulmer (elbow), Matt Moore (knee) and Tyson Ross (elbow) have only compounded matters.
