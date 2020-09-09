Zimmermann (forearm) was reinstated from the 45-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The veteran had been dealing with a strained right forearm since mid-July. He'll head straight into the starting rotation to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Whether or not he'll remain in the rotation the rest of the year remains to be seen, as the Tigers would likely prefer to give the majority of their remaining innings to younger players.
