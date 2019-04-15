Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Roughed up in Minnesota

Zimmermann (0-2) surrendered five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings and took the loss Sunday against the Twins.

It was a rough day at the office for Zimmermann in the series finale, giving up two runs in the first inning followed by one in the second and two more in the third. The 32-year-old has looked shaky in back-to-back outings, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and three walks over 7.1 frames.