Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Serves up two homers in loss
Zimmermann (4-4) gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a loss to the A's on Saturday.
A pair of solo homers from Matt Chapman and Khris Davis in the third inning sunk Zimmermann to his fourth consecutive loss. After some initial success upon his return from a shoulder injury, Zimmermann has regressed in a big way, posting a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 3.4 HR/9 over his last 21 innings. He draws the Twins at home next weekend.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Surrenders five, tagged with third loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: In line for start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Not expected to miss start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Headed for nerve-blocking injection•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows 11 hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...