Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Serves up two homers in loss

Zimmermann (4-4) gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a loss to the A's on Saturday.

A pair of solo homers from Matt Chapman and Khris Davis in the third inning sunk Zimmermann to his fourth consecutive loss. After some initial success upon his return from a shoulder injury, Zimmermann has regressed in a big way, posting a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 3.4 HR/9 over his last 21 innings. He draws the Twins at home next weekend.