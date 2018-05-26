Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Set for rehab start Sunday

Zimmermann (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Zimmermann has been on the shelf since May 7 with a shoulder impingement. He was recently able to get through a pair of bullpen sessions with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to game action with Toledo. Manager Ron Gardenhire noted earlier that Zimmermann will require 2-to-3 rehab starts before returning to the big-league rotation, so he'll likely be sidelined until at least the first week of June.