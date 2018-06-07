Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Set for third rehab start
Zimmermann (shoulder) will partake in another rehab outing before returning to the big-leagues, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
This will mark Zimmermann's third minor-league contest since going down with a shoulder impingement in early May. During his most recent outing Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings of work with Triple-A Toledo and didn't experience any problems or issues with the shoulder. It appears as though his return to Detroit will likely come next weekend if all goes according to plan.
