Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shelled again Friday

Zimmermann (0-7) allowed six runs on seven hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Blue Jays. He walked four and struck out five.

Zimmermann allowed a single run in each of the first two innings, then saw things really unravel in the fourth, when the righty allowed four runs on four hits and three walks before departing with two outs. It's been a miserable season for the 33-year-old, who will take a 7.51 ERA into his next scheduled start Thursday against the Mariners.