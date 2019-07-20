Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shelled again Friday
Zimmermann (0-7) allowed six runs on seven hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Blue Jays. He walked four and struck out five.
Zimmermann allowed a single run in each of the first two innings, then saw things really unravel in the fourth, when the righty allowed four runs on four hits and three walks before departing with two outs. It's been a miserable season for the 33-year-old, who will take a 7.51 ERA into his next scheduled start Thursday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pounded by Red Sox•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Stays winless•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Uneven return to mound•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal