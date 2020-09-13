Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed Saturday that Zimmermann will work out of Detroit's bullpen moving forward, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann returned from the right forearm strain that had sidelined him all season to make a start Thursday in his 2020 debut, working three innings while giving up an unearned run en route to taking a no-decision against the Cardinals. Since Thursday's game was a doubleheader that forced Detroit to run out a six-man rotation last week, Zimmermann will find himself as the odd man out since Detroit's schedule allows the team to get by with five starters the rest of the way.