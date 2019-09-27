Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Short outing against Twins
Zimmermann (1-13) allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out two across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.
Zimmermann held the Twins to two runs through four innings but imploded -- with the help of poor defense behind him -- in the fifth frame. Trouble began as the leadoff batter reached on an error, though Zimmermann compounded the mistake by allowing hits to three of the next four batters he faced. Though he's shown flashes of usefulness throughout the season, Zimmermann has now allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last four starts while never surpassing five innings pitched. For the season, he owns an ugly 6.91 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 112 innings.
