Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shut down for one week
Zimmermann (elbow) has been shut down from throwing for one week, and in a best-case scenario, he could return from the injured list in 3-to-4 weeks, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Zimmermann was moved to the 10-day injured list Friday, although he won't be ready to return to game action after the 10-day minimum. Another update on the right-hander's status should come when he resumes throwing.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers UCL sprain•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers through short outing•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes another loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Roughed up in Minnesota•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out four in loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out six in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...