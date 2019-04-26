Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shut down for one week

Zimmermann (elbow) has been shut down from throwing for one week, and in a best-case scenario, he could return from the injured list in 3-to-4 weeks, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Zimmermann was moved to the 10-day injured list Friday, although he won't be ready to return to game action after the 10-day minimum. Another update on the right-hander's status should come when he resumes throwing.