Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Slated for Thursday's start
Zimmermann (jaw) is listed as the Tigers' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Zimmermann likely would have been available to start the series opener Tuesday if needed, despite taking a comebacker to the face in his last outing April 11 that forced him to exit the contest in the first inning. With Zimmermann having since passed all concussion tests and escaping with only a minor bruise to the right side of his jaw, he'll be able to take the hill on a full week's rest after postponements Saturday and Sunday resulted in the Tigers pushing each member of the rotation back at least two days in the pitching schedule.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Could make next start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Passes concussion protocol•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Diagnosed with jaw contusion•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Shelled in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Goes six innings in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...