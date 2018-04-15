Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Slated for Thursday's start

Zimmermann (jaw) is listed as the Tigers' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Zimmermann likely would have been available to start the series opener Tuesday if needed, despite taking a comebacker to the face in his last outing April 11 that forced him to exit the contest in the first inning. With Zimmermann having since passed all concussion tests and escaping with only a minor bruise to the right side of his jaw, he'll be able to take the hill on a full week's rest after postponements Saturday and Sunday resulted in the Tigers pushing each member of the rotation back at least two days in the pitching schedule.