Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Solid but saddled with loss

Zimmermann (1-9) allowed two runs on just three hits and a walk across five innings but took the loss Thursday against the Astros. He struck out four.

Zimmermann pitched pretty well against a tough Houston lineup at Minute Maid Park, but Gerrit Cole was on the hill for the Astros and completely shut down Detroit. Zimmermann's ERA is sitting at an unsightly 6.48 for the season, though he's pitched well in two starts since coming off the injured list, yielding just two runs on four hits across 10 innings. The veteran righty will look to build on these positive results his next time out Wednesday versus Cleveland.