Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Solid in loss

Zimmermann (1-9) was charged with the loss against the Astros on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings.

The right-hander may have taken the loss, but he turned in a solid performance against a volatile Astros lineup at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The bulk of Zimmermann's damage came in the fourth inning after he gave up a double to Michael Brantley and a two-run home run to Alex Bregman. The 33-year-old will look to continue improving upon a disappointing 6.48 ERA and 1.46 WHIP on Wednesday against Cleveland.