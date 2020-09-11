Zimmermann didn't factor into the decision during a 6-3 win over the Cardinals in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out one.

Making his first appearance of 2020 after he experienced forearm tightness in July and landed on the injured list, Zimmermann tossed 24 of 42 pitches for strikes in a solid performance, but he was on the hook for the loss before the Tigers staged a late rally from a 3-0 deficit. It's not clear if the 34-year-old right-hander will remain in the rotation or move into a long relief role, but Zimmermann made a strong case for another turn.